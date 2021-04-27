Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) versus Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Financial Contrast

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Meridian Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.75%. Meridian Bancorp has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.16%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Meridian Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 5.06 $116.43 million $3.28 13.64 Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 4.21 $67.00 million $1.30 17.26

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Meridian Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meridian Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meridian Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meridian Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 14.12% 7.29% 0.85% Meridian Bancorp 23.56% 8.74% 1.00%

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Meridian Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses. The Insurance segment includes operations through Sandy Spring Insurance Corp, a subsidiary of the bank, and offers annuities as an alternative to traditional deposit accounts. The Investment Management segment conducts its operations through West Financial Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, MD.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties used for business purposes, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. The company also engages in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Peabody, Massachusetts.

