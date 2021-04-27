Meritage Homes (MTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Meritage Homes to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meritage Homes to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MTH opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $90.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

