Mesabi Trust (MSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share by the mining company on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Mesabi Trust has increased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:MSB opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Mesabi Trust has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

