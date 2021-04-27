Metal Market Cap Hits $255.45 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Metal has a total market cap of $255.45 million and $46.27 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Metal coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00007077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00066739 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00080476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00064062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.06 or 0.00799627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

