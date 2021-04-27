Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 98,650.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MBNKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Investec upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBNKF remained flat at $$1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,468. Metro Bank has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

