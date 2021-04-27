MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MGPI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $61.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $180,031.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,373 shares of company stock worth $895,992. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 534,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 75,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,129,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 407,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.