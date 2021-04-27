Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $295.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.75.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $261.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $169.39 and a 12-month high of $262.43.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

