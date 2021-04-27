MiMedx Group (MDXG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%. The company had revenue of $68.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

