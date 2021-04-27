Mining Core Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $50,441.00 (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $38,868.41 and $50,441.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00062383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00275986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $580.33 or 0.01055014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026686 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.90 or 0.00723362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,282.08 or 1.00501002 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

