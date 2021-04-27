Minto Apartment (MI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 14th

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$30.93 million for the quarter.

Dividend History for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

