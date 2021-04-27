Mizuho Boosts Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $820.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho to $820.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. FIX raised Tesla to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $384.19.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $738.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $708.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,482.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $680.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $650.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

