MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.660-3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.40 million.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $187.34. 389,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,469. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.86. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.36.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

