MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 389,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,469. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.36.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?

Earnings History for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit