MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.34. The company had a trading volume of 389,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,469. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $90.11 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average of $155.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.36.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

