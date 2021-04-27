MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $250.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $225.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.19. 8,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,395. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $90.11 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

