Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.06.

MHK stock opened at $206.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $207.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.93.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,128,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

