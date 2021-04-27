Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.03. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,698,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,240,000 after acquiring an additional 618,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,756,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,264. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $56.10. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

