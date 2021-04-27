Monero (XMR) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $394.17 or 0.00717413 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $7.05 billion and $664.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004180 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 46.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,896,500 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

