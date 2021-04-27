MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). MoneyGram International posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.57 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,161. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $564.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 297.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.