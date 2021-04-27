Monolith (TKN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,555.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. Monolith has a total market capitalization of $16.08 million and $12,555.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00063659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.49 or 0.00796106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00096458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.34 or 0.08141982 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,012,088 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

