Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 77.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,510 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $389.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $356.40 and a 200-day moving average of $349.49. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.96 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,569.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 297,635 shares in the company, valued at $109,035,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

