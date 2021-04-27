Morgan Stanley Acquires 127,794 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 228.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 998.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 366,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.27.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

