Morgan Stanley Acquires 30,950 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,935,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640,446 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,948,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 395,761 shares in the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

NYSE:GIL opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

