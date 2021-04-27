Morgan Stanley Boosts DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $153.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.92.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $137.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $141.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after buying an additional 41,299 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.