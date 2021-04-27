Morgan Stanley Boosts The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Price Target to $41.00

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.17.

The RMR Group stock opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its stake in The RMR Group by 92,400.0% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

