Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $408,557.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

