Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
ULCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Shares of ULCC stock opened at $21.02 on Monday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $21.98.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
Featured Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.