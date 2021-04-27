Morgan Stanley Purchases 16,333 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Banner were worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Banner by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.03. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

