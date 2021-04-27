Morgan Stanley Raises MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $35.16.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

