Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

