Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

In related news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $1,066,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

