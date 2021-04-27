Morgan Stanley Sells 12,113 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

