Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Insider Bevin Desmond Sells 3,000 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $735,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,133.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bevin Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $685,440.00.

Morningstar stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.65. 2,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

