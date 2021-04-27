Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.25) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MAB1 opened at GBX 1,150.25 ($15.03) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,160.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 910.37. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12-month low of GBX 509.56 ($6.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,315 ($17.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market cap of £611.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93.

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 890 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £1,593.10 ($2,081.40). Also, insider David Preece sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,240 ($16.20), for a total transaction of £38,179.60 ($49,881.89). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 541 shares of company stock valued at $537,985.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

