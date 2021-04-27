Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.50

Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.39, with a volume of 1293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOV. Cowen upped their price target on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,429 shares in the company, valued at $642,083.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Movado Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Movado Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Movado Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

