MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of MSA opened at $159.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45. MSA Safety has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $164,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $94,226.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

