MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Announces $0.78 Quarterly Dividend

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

MSCI has increased its dividend by 121.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $487.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.80 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $436.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.73. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $490.19.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.