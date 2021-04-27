MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Warburg Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €185.73 ($218.51).

Shares of MTX opened at €202.10 ($237.76) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €200.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €195.36. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a 52 week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion and a PE ratio of 43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

