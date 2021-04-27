Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $461.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to announce sales of $461.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $396.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $486.40 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $603.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

MUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 in the last three months. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.