Nabors Industries (NBR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($19.97) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.15 million. On average, analysts expect Nabors Industries to post $-79 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-74 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBR opened at $87.41 on Tuesday. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $643.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

