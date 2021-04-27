Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 6.2%

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2021

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00. Approximately 2,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.41.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

The stock has a market cap of $591.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit