Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Down 6.2%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s stock price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $82.00. Approximately 2,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.41.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $591.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.