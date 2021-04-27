Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,793 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BATRK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BATRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $27.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,196. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

