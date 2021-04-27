Narwhal Capital Management Grows Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. 485,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,618,262. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.