Narwhal Capital Management Sells 5,647 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Narwhal Capital Management cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,647 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 488,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares in the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

DEO stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.52. 8,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,840. The stock has a market cap of $105.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.