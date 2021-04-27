National Bank Financial Comments on Capstone Mining Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.52.

CS opened at C$5.42 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$5.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 142.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$516,854.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,678,900 shares in the company, valued at C$7,165,545.20. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$323,689.80. Insiders have sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.