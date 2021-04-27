National Bank Financial Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ELD. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.50.

Shares of ELD opened at C$13.76 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$10.43 and a 52 week high of C$18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.69.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,787.06. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock worth $186,504 in the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

