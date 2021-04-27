National Bank Financial Reiterates Outperform Rating for Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

