National Bank Financial Trims OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Target Price to C$3.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.68.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -7.61. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$1.58 and a 12-month high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

