National Bank Financial Weighs in on 81996 (MDA.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for 81996 (MDA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) stock opened at C$15.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.06. 81996 has a one year low of C$14.05 and a one year high of C$18.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The business had revenue of C$608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$586.24 million.

