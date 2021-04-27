National Bankshares Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$10.50

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KPT. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial cut shares of KP Tissue from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.83.

Shares of KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.15 on Monday. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$9.43 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.15.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The firm had revenue of C$384.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$350.45 million. Analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post 1.0599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio is currently -358.21%.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

