National Bankshares Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$9.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$6.97 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$7.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$657.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

