National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after buying an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $11,443,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,916,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. 382,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,655. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

